Local ministry helping families stay fed and full this summer

MADISON, Ala. – Cars were circling the parking lot at Horizon Elementary School Thursday. Families drove in to collect free boxes of food.

The federal government initiative Farmers to Families provided funds to help farmers keep their produce from going to waste. So all that food is going into the hands of hungry families in our community.

Daystar Church in Madison has been orchestrating the initiative to ensure students are fed this summer.

“We as a church became a distribution point, and so we have partnered [with Madison City Schools and other community groups] to be able to bring this program to Madison,” said Daystar Pastor Eli Brooks.

There’s no need to sign up, just come to Horizon Elementary School every Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon. You’ll ride home with meat, cheese, vegetables, and fruit for the entire family.

“People just need hope,” said Brooks. “They need to know that there’s good things happening and there’s still love. We can bless people. We can be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community and be a part of bringing people some joy.”

Daystar Church is also feeding families every week in towns like Hartselle and Cullman.