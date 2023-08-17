MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Madison took time to honor veterans and military families at its State of the City address on Thursday night.

Two awards were given out during the event, which was held at Toyota Field on Thursday night.

One honor given was the Active Duty Family of the Year award, which was given to Colonel Stacey Harring and her family. Harring has contributed countless volunteer hours to the Children and Veterans since moving to Madison 6 years ago.

Col. Harring serves in leadership positions with Madison American Legion Post 229 and volunteers with her local Girl Scout troop. She is currently a mobilized Reservist, serving on Active Duty at Army Materiel Command on Redstone Arsenal. Continuing to instill patriotism in our youth remains a passion of COL Harring, as she serves and volunteers in the Madison community.

Harring shared her excitement for being a part of the growing Madison community and her thanks for being recognized at the event.

“Well it’s a great city, we love Madison as civilians and also as part of the military in this community. We do a lot for it and it does a lot for us, so it’s an honor to be recognized today,” Harring said.

The Veteran Family of the Year award recognized Retired Navy Commander Bob Tamas who served for over 20 years as a Navy F-14 Radar Intercept Officer.

Tamas currently serves as the Treasurer for the Society of St Vincent DePaul at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Madison, visiting neighbors in the local communities to provide financial, moral and other types of support to those in need.

His wife Donna volunteers as a Court Appointed Juvenile Advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Bob and Donna’s son, Ryan currently works as a contractor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Their youngest son, LTJG Jack Tamas, USN graduated from the Naval Academy and is currently attending the Navy Nuclear Power School in Charleston, South Carolina.