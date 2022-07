LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find the owner of a horse found wandering.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that they found a horse Sunday and have yet to locate the owner. They said the horse was in the area of Segers Road and Nora Street.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse found wandering near Segers Rd and Nora St.

The owner or anyone with information on the owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.