Limestone Correctional Facility employee accused of waving gun in Chick-fil-A drive-thru, police investigate

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is investigating a report filed for Menacing at the Chick-fil-A on Highway 72 involving an employee with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The incident occurred in the drive-thru line around 9:00 p.m. Friday, July 3rd. Officers were called to the report of an armed subject at the chicken restaurant. When officers arrived they talked to all individuals involved, including possible witnesses.

Officers say they learned that a suspect began shouting about the vehicle the victim was in not pulling far enough forward. According to officers, the victim got out of their car but did not approach the person shouting from their car. Police say the shouting suspect allegedly showed a firearm.

Officers on the scene say they learned the suspect was an employee of ADOC at Limestone Correctional Facility.

The MPD is investigating.