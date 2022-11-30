Residents of a Madison home will be displaced after a lightning strike started a fire during the overnight storms, according to fire officials.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents of a Madison home will be displaced after a lightning strike started a fire during the overnight storms, according to fire officials.

Madison Fire & Rescue Captain Ryan Gentry confirmed with News 19 that the fire started around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 100-block of Kannon Drive.

Gentry says a lightning strike from the passing storms is believed to be the cause of the fire.

He adds that while the house is not considered a total loss, those living in the home will be displaced for the time being.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents, Gentry says.

HEMSI also responded to the fire.