MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Liberty Middle School (LMS) band held its annual Spooktacular concert today.

The Spooktacular concert gave LMS students, staff, and even family members a chance to dress up and listen to the school band perform Halloween inspired music. The band performed four pieces for the costumed crowd.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols was even dressed up for the occasion, sporting a Count Dracula costume to support the middle school’s band.

LMS wasn’t the only Madison City School (MCS) that was in the spooky spirit. Here are some photos of students and staff across the city dressed up in their Halloween attire we received from John Peck, public relations manager for MCS.