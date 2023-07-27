MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A wrongful death lawsuit over a head-on collision that caused the death of a 92-year-old woman nearly four years ago appears near a settlement, court records show.

Phyllis Pine and her daughter, Jan Nordstrom were traveling north on Wall Triana Highway on June 22, 2019, when a Madison Police cruiser driving southbound came into their lane and crashed, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Pine’s estate said the cruiser was driven by Christopher Coons, who it claims was in his cruiser on his way from his home to the Madison Police Department to work the second shift.

Both he and Nordstrom were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Phyllis Pine died the following afternoon, HPD said.

Phyllis’ son Tim Pine was appointed as the personal representative of her estate and is named alongside Nordstrom as the plaintiff in the wrongful death lawsuit against Coons.

The lawsuit, filed in September 2019, accused Coons of negligence, wantonness and for being an uninsured or underinsured driver at the time of the crash — causing bodily injury and wrongful death.

Witnesses of the wreck told News 19 at the time that the officer was trying to pass someone in the opposite lane. An HPD spokesman said, “There’s definitely video that’s going to come into play in determining the exact cause of the accident. We do know, most likely, the officer is at fault, but there’s a lot of unanswered questions that we have to get answered.”

The lawsuit appears to have been resolved, but terms were not disclosed in court records.

A court order from May 5 says that the parties involved in this lawsuit have agreed to a settlement. The details of that settlement must now be filed before August 11.