LIMESTONE AND MADISON COUNTIES, Ala. (WHNT) – A large portion of western Madison County was without power Monday morning.

Huntsville Utilities reported an outage around 8:45 a.m. took down customers from US-72 north to the Tennessee State Line and the Limestone County Line east to Wall Triana Highway. In addition, customers west of Old Railroad Bed Road in Limestone County were affected as well. In total, the outage map showed at least 8,000 customers were in the dark.

Crews were sent to the area to restore power, and HU confirmed power was restored to the majority of customers minutes later.

Huntsville Utilities said the cause was unknown.