(Courtesy: Rocky Nadrich)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Fire and Rescue (MFR) crews responded quickly to a large fire at the Main Street Cafe on Thursday, according to officials.

Chief David Bailey with MFR told News 19 that they received a call about the blaze around 11:19 a.m., and trucks were on the scene by 11:22.

Bailey said everyone had evacuated the building by the time they arrived, adding that no one was hurt.

The outside of the restaurant was damaged, Bailey explained, along with an attached cooler. The fire had started to spread into the roof and into the main part of the building, but firefighters were able to put out the flames before it went any farther.

According to Bailey, the Fire Marshall’s Office is conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.

News 19 has reached out to the owners of the restaurant to learn if and when they plan to reopen for business. You can also learn more about the history behind the cafe here.