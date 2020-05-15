Kids to Love offering to pay the expense of one wedding for an Alabama or Tennessee couple

MADISON, Ala. – A local non-profit that connects families to children in foster care is now helping connect couples who are tying the knot.

Many couples had to postpone their weddings because of the current pandemic, and Kids to Love is looking to help!

If your wedding day was impacted by COVID-19, you have until May 22 to submit your application.

Click here to apply right now.

One Alabama or Tennessee couple will get their dream wedding at Tranquility, a 48-acre mountain estate in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Kids to Love Founder Lee Marshall said this is the gift that will keep on giving.

“The value package that we’re going to be able to give with the venue, and the rentals, and the cake is over $30,000,” said Marshall. “We really want this to be an amazing gift back to celebrate someone who’s lost their special day.”

The estate will serve as a multipurpose facility that will help support the Kids to Love mission.

On June 1, the community will get to decide which couple deserves a fall wedding. By June 15, the winning couple will be announced.