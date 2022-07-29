MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A sweet and cold treat will soon be coming to North Alabama.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will be opening on Tuesday, August 2. The first rumblings of the brand’s expansion to the area came earlier in 2022. Giveaways and promotions of all kinds are planned to celebrate the first North Alabama location.

In a first for the chain, the Madison location will have a designated kids area, complete with kid-sized tables and chairs.

All who download the J-List app will be entered into a random drawing for a free small gelati every month for a year. The first customer in the door at 11 a.m. will also be entered into the drawing.

All day long, the restaurant will also be giving away merchandise to customers, both from the restaurant and the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The restaurant boasts over 40 flavors of Italian ice, including mango, blueberry, and strawberry. Soft-serve ice cream is also on the menu, along with the Gelati, which the restaurant describes as “the perfect mix of ice and soft ice cream.”

The Madison location, located at 181 Hughes Road, Suite 9, isn’t the only one coming to North Alabama. Two more locations are expected to open in the future as well, however, officials told News 19 details on locations and opening dates for those locations were still to be determined as of Friday. According to the Jeremiah’s Italian Ice website, the Madison location will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.