MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Kristen F. Steele, a teacher at James Clemens High School, was named a finalist for the 2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Department of Education.

Steele is the State School Board District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year already and has been chosen as one of the final four nominees out of 150 teachers.

The University of Alabama alum started her career in education 11 years ago where her very first semester of teaching she utilized project-based learning with her students.

Steele has spent the past four years serving as the chemistry content team leader and working with those in her district to expose all grade levels to chemistry.

“Mrs. Kristen Steele is very deserving of her recognition as a Final Four Finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year. She is a very dedicated professional who strives to make sure that all of her students learn,” James Clemes principal Brian Clayton told News 19. “Additionally, she believes strongly in having a collegial environment with her colleagues. She has worked tirelessly with her colleagues to make sure that the Science Content area at James Clemens serves our students well.”

Steele said she wants every student to be an active participant in the K-12 learning community and wants to promote intellectual curiosity, scientific investigation and academic growth in the classroom.

The 2022-2023 winner will be announced in Montgomery at a reception at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts at 6 p.m. on May 11.

The other nominees include Geri Evans from Bluff Park Elementary School in Hoover, Reggie White from Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham and William Edmonds from Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies in Mobile.