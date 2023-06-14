MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, James Clemens High School welcomed an unconventional physical mascot to campus – a fighter jet!

This ‘touch down’ is one that has been long-awaited, as the Madison County Board of Education acquired the jet in 2014. The jet itself is on permanent loan from the United States Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

The Navy TF-9J Cougar Fighter Jet never saw any combat though. The jet was used as an advanced flight trainer during the Vietnam War and was flown by the Navy’s Elite Blue Angels Flying Team.

The Highland Group, a general contractor, partnered with the board of education to bring the jet to the school’s campus.

“Craftsman Randy Beavers completed the refurbishment of the aircraft. Throughout the years, junior ROTC members from James Clemens High School, shop students, and other individuals have contributed to the restoration process. All restoration efforts adhered to strict guidelines regarding paint schemes and display requirements for the pedestal-mounted aircraft,” The Highland Group said in a release about the jet.

Around 9 a.m., the jet made its way down Madison Boulevard, escorted by the Madison Police Department, as it headed to its new home.

The jet will be displayed on a pedestal out front on James Clemens’s campus.

An aerial rendering of where the jet will be placed on James Clemens’ campus. (Photo: Madison City Schools)

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said, “The entire community – students, parents, faculty, boosters – is excited to see this project become a reality. Having a fighter jet displayed as the centerpiece of the campus not only speaks to the spirit of the James Clemens Jets but to the heritage of the rich military and defense history that so permeates this area.”

There is no word yet on when the jet will be ready to be showcased.