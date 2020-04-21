James Clemens High School graduate serving aboard USNS Comfort

MADISON, Ala. — A Madison city native is serving on the frontlines the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation’s hotspot on a hospital ship called USNS Comfort. More than 750,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States, with over 600,000 of those in the state of New York.

Nurses and doctors from all over the country have transferred to the area to help with relief efforts, and one of those serving on the patient transport team aboard the USNS Comfort is a graduate of James Clemens High School in Madison.

Megan Arnett says her job on the patient transport team is different than most on the ship.

“I am one of five nurses down here,” said Arnett. “Whenever a patient arrives in an ambulance, we put on full PPE: gown, mask, gloves, eye protection. They can somewhat recognize my face, but we look pretty scary. Not going to lie.”

Arnett is responsible for testing patients of unknown COVID-19 status to determine correct unit placement before transporting them onto the Comfort.

Arnett says the ship was built for war time, so the wards and the ICU are giant rooms with several beds.

“I can’t imagine being a patient on this ship,” said Arnett. “It’s got to be insane.”

Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard for their COVID-19 status. The ship works to help relieve the New York City medical system on land.

Arnett says the U.S. Navy calls them the tip of the spear.

“We are trying our hardest to give these patients the best care that we possibly can in probably the most bizarre situation anybody has ever been in,” said Arnett.

Though being stuck on a ship can be taught, Arnett says the encouragement and the letter they receive boosts her spirit, and the morale on the ship. “We get packages from people that we don’t know and a lot of times they are filled with these letters and drawings.”

But even with encouragement from strangers, Arnett says she loves seeing the tons of messages on Facebook that she sees from friends and family back home, in Madison.

“I’m just doing my job and to see my picture posted everywhere, is absolutely crazy and I couldn’t ask for a better hometown,” said Arnett.

Arnett says she has been serving on the ship for three weeks so far, and will stay as long as NYC needs.

