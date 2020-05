MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools have delayed today’s graduation ceremonies for James Clemens High School.

The school system tweeted that the 4:00 p.m. ceremony will now take place at 6:00, and the 7:30 graduation will be at 8:30 tonight.

#mcslearn pic.twitter.com/xGOVtUMauT — Madison City Schools (@madisonschools) May 26, 2020

If you can’t attend the graduation, the school system will live stream the ceremony here.

For those unable to attend today's graduation of James Clemens HS & tomorrow's Bob Jones HS, all of the ceremonies will be livestreamed on this link: https://t.co/anZ9vUHbxZ

Additional details here: https://t.co/DFSqL5NXdD Congratulations seniors! #mcslearn pic.twitter.com/UkVanJsoe2 — Madison City Schools (@madisonschools) May 26, 2020