MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – I-565 motorists should expect delays and intermittent lane closures on Wednesday, October 26.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says there will be construction work going on portions of I-565 westbound and eastbound between the bridge over Intergraph Way and County Line Road at Exit 7 during the daytime.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures to begin in the westbound lanes around 9 a.m. Once work on the westbound lanes is complete, they will begin work on the eastbound lanes.

The repair work began Sunday and was rescheduled due to weather conditions on Tuesday. The work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday weather permitting.

ALDOT says drivers should plan their travel accordingly. Expect delays, reduce speed, and be prepared to merge.