I-565 interchange at Toyota Field to open Thursday

MADISON, Ala. – The long wait will soon be over. Madison city officials will officially open the brand new interchange on I-565 at Town Madison and Toyota Field on April 29.

Madison City Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Commissioner Steve Haraway, Trash Pandas Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann, Louis Breland and other local leaders will all be at the ceremony, happening at 10 a.m.

The new interchange is phase 1 of the project and is expected to improve interstate access for Toyota Field, Madison Residents and allow for additional retail, restaurant, and office developments to occur at Town Madison.

Redstone Arsenal workers will also benefit from this interchange by providing additional interstate access to Gate 7 on Zierdt Road. This is expected to reduce traffic and backups at Gate 9 on Research Boulevard.