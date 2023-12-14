HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) says crews are working to restore power to parts of Hazel Green after an outage.

The company said the outage is affecting customers from the Tennessee State line south to Ready Section Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Highway 231/431.

According to the Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, the outage is impacting at least 13,000 people.

HU said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time but crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.