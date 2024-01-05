MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) says power is back on a power outage in Meridianville and Hazel Green.

The utility company said Friday afternoon that Electric Operations Crews responded to an outage impacting the Meridianville/Hazel Green area. The company said the power was restored around 2:56 p.m.

HU said the outage extends from the Tennessee state line south to Bob Wade Lane and from Pulaski Pike east to Butler Road.

The company’s outage map says the outage affected around 4,739 people at one point.

Hu said the cause of the outage is unknown at this time but service will be restored as soon as possible.