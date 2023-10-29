TRIANA, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) said it and the Triana Volunteer Fire Department (TFVD) are investigating after a house fire on Wall Triana Highway Sunday.

An HFR spokesperson said firefighters with HFR and TVFD responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Wall Triana Highway Sunday afternoon. The department said that crews arrived on the scene to find the home fully involved with flames.

The department said five trucks were on the scene to fight the blaze which HFR responded to as a part of a mutual aid agreement with TVFD.

HFR said no more information is available at this time as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.