MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges.

According to Madison County jail records, 55-year-old Lawrence Smith Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree bank robbery. His charges stem from both Huntsville and Madison police departments.

He was booked into the jail just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police departments in Huntsville and Madison have not outlined which institutions he is charged with robbing, the area has experienced a string of bank robberies over the last month.

Those bank robberies happened on May 31, December 13, January 11, and January 13.

Jones was sentenced on a drug trafficking charge in December and ordered to serve six years with Madison County Community Corrections, rather than going to prison. The local robberies occurred both before and after Jones’ sentencing.

No bond has been set for Jones.