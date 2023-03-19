MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a Huntsville man is facing drug charges after he led officers on a motorcycle chase.

MCSO said Perry Curry Jr. was arrested and charged with attempting to flee and elude law enforcement officers, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after leading deputies on a short chase.

The sheriff’s office said last week deputies encountered a person, later identified as Curry, driving a motorcycle while committing numerous traffic violations. MCSO said deputies attempted to stop Curry but he evaded law enforcement and a brief pursuit ensued.

MCSO said during the pursuit Curry left the roadway at Morris Road and Pulaski Pike. The sheriff’s office said the motorcycle continued to drive through a field when Curry got stuck and ultimately surrendered.

Jail Records show Curry is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $5,500 bond. MCSO said Curry also has outstanding warrants through the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office