MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A City of Madison police officer who was convicted for sexual misconduct on June 16 has now been sentenced.

According to court records, 35-year-old Kevin O. Walter of Harvest was convicted on June 16 by Madison County District Judge Donald Rizzardi and sentenced to a year in prison but that sentence was suspended for two years of probation.

Walter was arrested on Feb. 8 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed with News 19 that the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Madison Police Department (MPD) in November 2022 regarding an incident with Walter.

The MPD asked the Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation because it involved an off-duty employee, Patterson explained

When the investigation was complete, investigators with the MCSO forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury, resulting in the arrest warrant.

The City of Madison released the following statement regarding the June 16 conviction:

“Following the conviction of Kevin Walter, the City of Madison respects the court’s decision. The City assures our community this is not a reflection of the Madison Police Department and the officers who uphold their public safety Oath of Honor. As the criminal investigation has been concluded, an administrative investigation is currently being conducted. The conclusion of this investigation will determine the appropriate action that will be taken to resolve the matter concerning this employee.”

Court records show that during his two years on probation, Walter cannot contact the victim. He must also pay a $3,500 fine, court costs and $500 to his victim’s compensation fund assessment.