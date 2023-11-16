MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple Madison County fire agencies responded to a reported vehicle fire Wednesday in Harvest involving one of the county’s trash collection trucks.

At 11:55 a.m., Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (TVFR) says it responded to a mutual aid request for a vehicle fire on Counterpoint Drive from Harvest Volunteer Fire-Rescue, that involved one of Madison County’s Waste Control trash collection trucks.

“Luckily, after a quick response from VFDs, crews kept the fire contained inside the trash compartment which prevented the fire from spreading to the cab,” TVFR said.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said the crews were able to clean debris from the roadway promptly. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the volunteer fire & rescue.

(Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

Officials say it took approximately 500 gallons of water to completely extinguish the fire.

“Huge shout out to the Madison County Waste Control for their service and assistance at the scene today!” TVFR added.