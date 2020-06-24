HMCPL BookMobile aims to prevent summer reading loss

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools is partnering with the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to feed students physically and — intellectually — this summer.

The library’s BookMobile made a pit stop at Discovery Middle School on Tuesday. Librarians gave away free learning guides and books in an effort to reduce summer reading loss. Experts say lack of reading can impact your child’s comprehension, math, and science skills. So the library is fighting the good fight to engage students year-round.

“There’s nothing better than just handing a book to a child and seeing them excited to get that book,” said Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Outreach Manager Mandy Panyan.

Experts said students without neighborhood libraries or access to books are most at risk for summer learning loss. This is why the BookMobile is traveling every week throughout Madison County.