HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Yesterday, Henry Wales tended to his motorcycle shop like any normal day, but today, he is picking up bike parts and debris after the total destruction of his shop caused by the EF3 tornado that blew through early Saturday morning.

He built H&L Custom Cycles 23 years ago, and it stood tall until Saturday.

“Total devastation,” Wales said. “The closer I got, the worse it was.”

The building was still crumbling from the winds that were still howling hours after the storms had passed.

Henry, his employees and friends scavenged the debris — one searcher finding a wallet 100 yards from the property.

Christina Waldron said that the bikes have been temporarily placed in a safe, secure storage facility.

If you had your bike at the H&L shop or for any additional information, contact her at 256-326-0920.