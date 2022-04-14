MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey visited Huntsville Thursday and took the time to announce the funding for much-needed expansion projects for three major roadways in Madison County.

Governor Ivey announced the expansion of I-565 east over Chapman Mountain to Shields Road and improvements to Hwy 53 that would add more lanes from Old Railroad Bed Road to Ardmore.

The Hwy 72 expansion project will go from the Providence Main intersection to the Wall Triana intersection.

That project will expand the current four-lane divided highway into a six-lane divided highway with fewer access points and median crossovers, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The project will also modify several intersections along the route.

Ivey made the announcement during her annual address to local businesses and Madson County civic leaders at a luncheon Thursday afternoon.

Funding will come from the City of Huntsville, City of Madison, and the state through the Rebuild Alabama project.