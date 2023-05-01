MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on County Line Road.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the accident occurred around 5:42 p.m. at 11300 County Line Road near James Clemens High School.

Webster said that one person was taken to the Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He said another person was transported in serious but stable condition.

The City of Madison said both lanes of County Line Road were blocked Monday Afternoon while the scene was cleared.