MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials with HEMSI say one person was taken to the Hospital Saturday after a shooting at a Madison apartment building.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster, one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services after a shooting at an apartment building on Wall Triana Highway. He said the incident happened around 7:41 p.m. Saturday.

Webster said the person is in stable condition at this time.

News 19 has reached out to Madison Police for more information and will provide updates as they become available.