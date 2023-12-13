HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say one person is dead after a shooting in Harvest Wednesday.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said crews responded to a call in the 200 block of Wedgewood Terrace Road shortly after 7 p.m. He said a man was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene at this time. The sheriff’s office said it could confirm that the man was shot and killed at the residence.

MCSO said the investigation is “very” active at this time and it will provide updates as they become available.