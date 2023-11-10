MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — Officials with HEMSI say one person is dead after being struck by a car in Madison Friday.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said crews responded to a call on Burgreen Road near Lantry Lane at 7:16 p.m. Friday.

He said when crews arrived they found a man had been struck by a vehicle. Webster said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. He said crews from both HEMSI and Madison Fire and Rescue responded.

A notification sent by the city of Madison said both northbound and southbound lanes of Burgreen Road are shut down at this time. The city urged residents to avoid the area due to the incident.