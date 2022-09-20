Hearing delayed in trial against man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend in the face

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The preliminary hearing for a Madison man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend has been continued, according to court documents.

The request for a continuance was filed by Antonio Burks’ defense attorney, Dan C. Totten, saying he needs the date pushed back because he has a jury trial on the same day as the scheduled hearing, September 20.

Totten’s request was granted a few hours later, with a new preliminary hearing date set for October 4.

Burks is facing a capital murder charge in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Chi Ari-Hasan McDade after he reportedly shot her in the face as she sat inside a car.

Antonio Burks (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened as a result of a domestic dispute in July 2022 in the area of SW Wall Street in Madison.

20-year-old Burks remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail on a $500,000 bond.