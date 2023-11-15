MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Several residents throughout north Alabama are suing a swimming pool installer after they agreed to install a pool but never returned to finish the job.

Clients say they signed a contract for the work from Greg Kirk, and after paying thousands of dollars, Kirk reportedly would close his business abruptly and then open another installation business under a different name.

Jerry Scarborough and his wife Wendy of Madison say they paid Pristine Fiberglass Pools for their dream pool.

“The next day Kirk dropped the shell for the pool down on April 11 and told us we would be swimming in two weeks and completely finished in four weeks,” Scarborough explained. “Now it’s been nine months.”

According to the Scarboroughs, they signed a contract with Kirk in March. The entire job would cost them a total of $60,000. They said they paid him $48,000 so far.

But the Scarboroughs say Kirk never finished the job. “We had multiple pool parties and events planned that we had to cancel. Our neighbors, as you can see, can see right into our backyard. It’s become an embarrassment and a joke.”

The Scarboroughs say they did some research and learned they weren’t alone.

According to court records, Pristine Fiberglass Pools LLC filed for bankruptcy on Friday, November 10, which is seven months after Kirk stopped showing up at the Scarborough’s.

The bankruptcy filing lists 37 clients, 32 of whom have filed lawsuits against Kirk.

Prior to operating as Pristine *Fiberglass* Pools, records show Kirk filed for bankruptcy in 2022 while operating as Pristine Pools LLC. That filing also left several clients with unfinished work in their backyards and less money in their bank accounts.

In the most recent bankruptcy filing, Kirk lists his liabilities at nearly $1.5 million. According to the Secretary of State’s website, Kirk is now operating as ‘I Want a Pool LLC’ and the Scarboroughs want him stopped.

“We all have to tell these small children that were very excited about throwing their birthday parties that they can’t get a pool now because some man ran off with their money,” said Wendy Scarborough. “That is very heartbreaking.”

According to the Alabama General Contractors Board, Kirk did not show up for a cease-and-desist hearing in Montgomery on Thursday morning. The board also advised Kirk’s clients to file a report with the State of Alabama Attorney General’s office.