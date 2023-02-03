MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying people involved in catalytic converter theft in Meridianville.

Friday MCSO released several images from an incident on January 10 at the Meridianville Church of Christ.

The Sheriff’s office said that at around 11:45 a.m. Jan 10, two white males driving a black Ford Fusion got out and cut the catalytic converter from a 2022 Kia Sorento. The Sorento’s owner was at the church participating in its sewing ministry.

MCSO asked that anyone with any information on the incident please contact Investigator Barry Childers at bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.