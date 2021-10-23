Halloween fundraiser to rebuild Madison playground

MADISON, Ala. — Multiple nonprofits are hosting ‘Haunted Kingdom’ events to raise money for the rebuilding of Kids Kingdom in Madison.

The events are made to be fun for the entire family featuring an after-hours haunted playground and a hayride around the park. Concessions will also be available.

The events take place the last two weekends of October on Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30.

“We hope the Haunted Kingdom will raise funds to help our project, but we also hope that members of our community that know and love Kids Kingdom can gather here to support the playground in the best way

possible –by playing,” Stephenie Walker, Board Member of Madison Visionary Partners said in a statement.

The groups invite you to wear your favorite costume and join the fun in Madison’s Dublin Park located at 8324 Old Madison Pike.

The ‘cost’ of admission is a $5 donation benefiting the Go Build a Kingdom Playground Fund. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the first tour beginning at 6:30 p.m. The night wraps up around 8:30 p.m.

If it is raining, there will be no event on that night. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.