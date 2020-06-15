Groundbreaking takes place June 17 for new Madison elementary school

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools officials plan to hold an official groundbreaking ceremony June 17 for the new Midtown Elementary School.

The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. at the site of the new school, off of Wall Triana Boulevard north of Browns Ferry Road.

West Madison Elementary students will go to the school, as West Madison becomes repurposed as a new pre-K school building.

Construction is expected to be complete for the start of school this fall.

Madison City Schools also has plans to build a new middle school.

An artist’s rendering of the new Midtown Elementary School. (Image provided by Madison City Schools)