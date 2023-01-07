OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.

OCRPD said the department arrested Zachary Shane Ware, 32, of Grant in connection with the incident. Ware has been charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property in connection with a burglary call OCRPD received Friday morning.

The department said that the victim in the incident said that their home had been entered while they were asleep the night before. officers on the scene learned of evidence linking the burglary to someone the victim had been in contact with on social media recently.

Using this information, the OCRPD said it received warrants for Ware’s arrest and went to serve that warrant at his home in Grant. The department said that Ware briefly tried to flee the home and hid behind a nearby boat, but was ultimately taken into custody.

According to jail records, Ware is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on a $12,500 bond.