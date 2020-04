MADISON, Ala. – After losing their home and belongings Friday, a fundraiser was started to help get the Kelley family back on their feet.

According to the GoFundMe page, money raised will go directly to the family to be used for lodging , meals and replacement items.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the fundraiser has raised more $3,000 with a goal of $5,000. If you would like to donate to the family, click here.