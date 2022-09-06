MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A local non-profit is hosting a fundraiser at a local restaurant Wednesday night.

The AUM Foundation, which empowers under-resourced high school girls, will be fundraising during dinner at Goodland Pour House (12110 County Line Road, Suite A).

From 5 p.m. until the restaurant closes, be sure to mention the AUM Foundation so proceeds are donated.

The AUM Foundation connects under-resourced high school girls with mentors and sets them up for future success. For more information, visit the AUM Foundation website.