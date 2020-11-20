Friday is the last day to register for Madison Station’s 7th annual Polar Express Christmas on Main

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison and Madison Station Historic Preservation Society are teaming up for the seventh annual Polar Express Christmas on Main.

Organizations have until the close of business Friday, November 20 to register for their tree along Main Street.

Once registered, participants will need to sign and return a Hold Harmless Agreement and will need to be decorated from Friday, November 20-Friday, November 27.

All trees will be lit virtually on Sunday, November 29.

Madison Station will provide one live, cut tree, electricity for lights and decorations, and a banner for each group or individual.

Participants will need to provide all lighting and decorations (which need to be weatherproof and secured with wire or zip ties when possible), as well as extension cords (should be labeled and be a minimum length of 25 feet).

Rules for the contest include:

Trees will be outside therefore all lighting and decorations must be weather proof and intended for outdoor use, please secure all ornaments and lights to sustain wind and rain

No candles or other flammable items may be used

The City of Madison and the Madison Station Historic Preservation Society (MSHPS) are not

responsible for any damage or loss to any decorations at any time before, during or after the

Christmas events

Organizations agree to check on decorations/tree and make repairs as needed

Organizations agree to display and maintain their Christmas decorations through Saturday, January 2, 2021

All decorations must be removed by organizations no later than Sunday, January 3, 2021

Winners, participants, and/or images from the contest will be posted on the Madison City Website, Facebook Page, and/or otherwise used in publicity or promotional materials concerning the

Madison Christmas events

MSHPS reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove any entry deemed in its absolute discretion to meet the standards for participating in this voluntary activity. By seeking entry, any and all potential individual, business, organization, or entity acknowledges this reserved right and agrees to adhere, without contest, to the findings of suitability by MSHPS

All dates subject to change, based on availability of Christmas Trees

Awards for the trees will be presented at the Monday, January 11, 2021 Madison City Council Meeting, and include:

Honorable Mention

Mayor’s Choice

Most Creative

For-profit organizations can register for the contest for $100, while non-profits can register for $50.

To register, visit the City of Madison website.

For more information, contact Debbie Overcash at (256) 772-0307 or debbie.overcash@gmail.com.

Completed registration forms can be sent to MSHPSociety@gmail.com.