Former Three Springs employee pleads guilty to sodomy, sentenced to probation

A former employee at Three Springs, a juvenile facility once in Madison, was sentenced Thursday for sexual contact with a minor.

According to AL.com, Amanda Williams, 31, was sentenced to three years probation. If she violates that probation, she could face two years in prison.

Earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to second-degree sodomy – a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say she performed oral sex on a 13-year-old boy in 2017, when she was a youth care worker at Three Springs in Madison.

Three Springs was a residential behavioral rehabilitation treatment center for boys aged 12-18.

She testified that she refused when residents asked her for sex, but gave in once to “make it stop.”

However, she was first arrested more than three years ago on sexual contact charges with two students.

She pleaded guilty on the sodomy charges, so the prosecutor dismissed the remaining charges.

The Three Springs location in Madison is closed, but others still operate in other areas of the state, including locations in Owens Cross Roads and Montgomery.