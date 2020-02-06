Former teacher of Vanderbilt's newest athletic director recalls her time in high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Candice Storey Lee was named Vanderbilt University's interim athletic director and interim vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs on Tuesday.

The appointment makes Lee Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the first black woman to head an SEC athletics program.

Lee graduated from Bob Jones High School in 1996 and one of her former teachers, Kent Chambers, says he remembers her well.

"She was in my math class and I can remember her sitting on the right side of the classroom, midway, up the aisle," says Chambers. "She was just so smart, and so intelligent and so funny... In the class, straight A's. I knew she was going to do something great with her life."

Chambers says she was a star in the classroom and on the basketball court. She was inducted into the Bob Jones Hall of Fame a few years ago.

"The people in Madison, they remember her playing here and being a two-time All-State, a Gatorade State Player of the Year," says Chambers. "They remember her playing and they remember the family."

Chambers says it's been a great week for Bob Jones alumni because Lee isn't the only one getting recognition. "We have Reggie Ragland that wins the Super Bowl one day and then we have a student that's named the athletic director of Vanderbilt," says Chambers. Ragland also has his photo hanging in the BJHS Hall of Fame.

Chambers says Lee is a perfect example of someone that girls can look up to and he spoke to the girls in his classroom about it, saying "Look what you can accomplish if you set your mind to it!"

Lee played basketball for Vanderbilt and graduated in 2000 with a degree in human and organizational development. She received a master’s degree in counseling in 2002, and earned her doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt in 2012.

“As someone who can personally appreciate the value of Vanderbilt’s unique student-athlete experience, I can say without reservation that we are building on a storied legacy of excellence and achievement—in athletics and in academics,” Lee said in a release from the university. “Vanderbilt is a special place, and this is a very exciting time—we are charting the future course of Vanderbilt Athletics. I am excited to work with our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes as we move forward.”

Lee succeeds Malcolm Turner, who resigned from the positions on Tuesday, saying he has decided to pursue new opportunities.

