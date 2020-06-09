Fletcher family, supporters continue to push for body cam & 911 call at city council meeting

MADISON, Ala. – With the death of George Floyd, there has been a renewed push by Dana Fletcher’s family and supporters for the release of more evidence by the Madison Police Department.

Fletcher was killed by police after refusing to leave his van back in October of 2019. Fletcher had a gun and eventually struggled with law enforcement. Fletcher was tased and shot several times.

Sunday, protesters set up shop near the Planet Fitness where Fletcher was shot and killed in front of his wife and daughter.

The Fletcher family though has been going to city council meetings in Madison and Huntsville for several months, advocating for police departments to be more transparent. More directly asking local officials to support body camera legislation.

“It would demonstrate you have confidence in your police system,” said Cherrelle Fletcher, Dana’s widow.

Law enforcement has released still pictures that came from body cameras.

“If you truly believe you acted right, then why not push it (video and 911 call) out and let people know so it will be done. You wouldn’t have to deal with this anymore. It literally makes no sense,” said Brenden Lewis, a Fletcher supporter.

Protesters in Huntsville last week demanded that body camera video be released to the Fletcher family.