Federal Impact Aid forms coming home with students Tuesday

MADISON, Ala. — Madison City, Madison County, and Huntsville City Schools are sending home Impact Aid forms with children Tuesday for parents to review and sign.

Superintendents from the three school systems, along with representatives from Redstone Arsenal held a joint news conference to inform the public about the importance of the impact aid funding.

Area schools received around $4.6 million from Impact Aid Funding since 1999, according to COL Glenn O. Mellor, the Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander.

The dollars have improved the school systems for the better.

Impact Aid is an educational program that provides grants to school systems with children whose parents are federal employees.

“Children of 44,000 employees at Redstone Arsenal all apply whether they’re military, Department of Justice, Department of Defense, civilians, or contractors all qualify,” said COL Mellor.

The program was designed to help districts make up for lost property tax revenue because of families living on tax-exempt federal property, such as Redstone Arsenal.

“In the Huntsville City School areas, there are 2100 students that are military or federal worker connected,” said COL Mellor. “In Madison County Schools, there are 568 and in Madison City Schools, there are over 3000. These all qualify for Impact Aid.”

How many parents and families actually fill out the Impact Aid forms determines how much money is sent to the local school systems. The federal dollars go directly to the classroom.

“Those funds have helped us to explore reading initiatives, math initiatives, to help severe special education cases, and to expand career tech opportunities,” said Dr. Ed Nichols, Madison City Schools Superintendent.

“Our impact aid funds go directly to our JROTC program to build and develop our students who will continue the awesome responsibility and the privilege of serving our country,” said Allen Perkins, Madison County Schools Superintendent.

“Your time completing this in an investment in our students today and our workforce for tomorrow,” said Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent.

The deadline to have the Impact Aid form signed and turned in is Wednesday, November 3 so parents have about a week to complete it.