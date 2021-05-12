FBI holds explosives demonstration during workshop

MADISON, Ala. – More than 50 participants attended an FBI workshop in Madison aimed at educating professionals on explosives precursors for the chemical industry.

The day began with lectures and presentations and included various detonations of improvised explosives, many of which can be made by mixing common household chemicals.

FBI officials say this demonstration was designed to underscore the potential danger of these common materials — both in the hands of criminals or terrorists.

“What we’re accomplishing today is what we call a chemical workshop. That is a program that the FBI has in order to provide outreach to first responders, academia, industry folks that either purchase, supply or are involved with different types of explosives, precursor chemicals, that can be used to make improvised explosives,” explained Special Agent John Bates

Bates added that Wednesday’s workshop included educating those who may have storefronts that sell these chemicals, as well as training first responders and tactical operators to recognize these chemicals in various settings, and emphasizing the importance of increased lab security in academia.