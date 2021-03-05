Farmers to Families food distribution event March 8

MADISON, Ala. – The Farmers to Families food box program in Madison continues due to high demand.

Volunteers with DayStar Church, USDA, Faith-based Coalition, and partners with Madison City Schools, Madison Rotary, and others will be assisting with loading boxes into cars on Monday, March 8th at 9:30 am at Madison City Stadium.

“We have seen a huge ongoing need in our community for any kind of support. Many families are still struggling financially and these fresh food boxes provide a welcomed boost of assistance to their situations,” said Daystar Church Pastor Eli Brooks.

Each food box will contain about 30 pounds of perishable food products such as pre-cooked chicken or pork, dairy products, and assorted fruit and vegetables.

The program first came to Madison last year and gave out over 10,000 boxes of food.

The Farmers to Families food box program is funded by a portion of the federal CARES Act, where the U.S government purchases food from farmers and then gives it to families in need.

A food-box is available to all families on a first come, first served basis.