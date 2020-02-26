Facing legal action, Clyde’s BBQ opts to change the name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A popular BBQ restaurant was recently told, 'either change the name, or we'll see you in court.' So, the owner of Clyde's BBQ says even though they know a good lawyer, they're changing the name.

Putting his smiling dog front and center, Stan Stinson opened his BBQ restaurant on County Line Road about a year ago.

“Naming the restaurant after Clyde was a win for us because there are so many animal lovers around,” Stinson said.

The eatery in Madison attracts animal lovers and lovers of smoked brisket.

“You can get pulled pork anywhere, there aren't as many BBQ places in the area that smoke on-site as one would think,” Stinson said.

But last month, Stinson and his partners received some unexpected news from an attorney who represents a much larger Clyde's restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“They had trademarked in all 50 states for any restaurant or bar with the name Clyde in it in any fashion,” Stinson said.

Stinson says there are several Clydes doing business in America. He says the problem they ran into happened when they looked to branch out, opening their second location. That is when they were contacted by an attorney representing Clyde's in D.C., who told them, you have six months to change the name or we're taking you and the dog to court.

“I think once you get into a second location, you become a threat,” Stinson said.

Stinson says rather than spend thousands and possibly months on a court battle, they asked Clyde's fans, who sent in hundreds of ideas.

“Same great food, same owners, we're just having to make a change,” Stinson said.

This week, Stinson announced they settled on the name 'Bark and Barrel'. That means having to order new signs, menus and t-shirts.

The bark pulls Clyde in as a dog and the bark of barbecue. But Stinson says they'll keep cooking and the dog stays in the picture.

WHNT News 19 reached out to spokespeople for Clyde's of Georgetown for this story, however, we haven't received a response. Stinson says they're ordering the new signs for 'Bark and Barrel' and plan to open the restaurant at Stovehouse next month.