Facebook gives $30K to Madison City Schools for technology

MADISON, Ala. – Facebook is giving a $30,000 grant to Madison City Schools to help acquire more electronic devices for students.

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the gift is timely with the shift to an all-virtual school start due to COVID-19.

“This generous donation will help expand our inventory of electronic devices as we begin the school year with a virtual learning platform. Connectivity is something MCS and Facebook both rely on and it is particularly crucial this school year,” Dr. Nichols said.

“Madison City School educators are amazing, and Facebook is proud to assist them as they quickly pivot to teach students online,” said Katie Comer, Community Development Regional Manager for Facebook. “We are grateful to be part of this vibrant community and remain committed to supporting our partners and neighbors.”

The donation will help purchase more devices and mobile WiFi hotspots for families to empower their students’ online learning. Device pickups continue for MCS students in advance of the August 12, school start.

Facebook broke ground on its data center in Huntsville in 2018.