HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation says there will be some lane closures on Interstate 565 the rest of the week, as work is done on the new ramps at the Town Madison exit.

ALDOT said subcontractors will be striping the new eastbound ramps east of Exit 9, which is the Wall Triana Highway exit in Madison.

The work will happen from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting, according to ALDOT.