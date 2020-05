MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Schools Board of Education named Ed Nichols as the district’s new superintendent at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Nichols will start June 1.

Nichols has spent the majority of his career with Decatur City Schools. He started there in 1988 as director of bands at Austin High School and worked his way up to district superintendent from 2012-2016.

Nichols replaces Robby Parker, who retired as Madison’s superintendent earlier this year after 31 years in the district.